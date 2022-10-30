AS Monaco - Angers SCO

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Stade Louis II / 30.10.2022
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
Angers SCO
Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

Angers SCO

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1272323
7
AS MonacoMON
1263321
20
Angers SCOANG
122288
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

