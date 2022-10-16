AS Monaco - Clermont Foot

Ligue 1 / Matchday 11
Stade Louis II / 16.10.2022
Live
1
AS Monaco
Half-time
1
0
Clermont Foot
    Lineups

    AS Monaco jersey
    AS Monaco
    4-4-2
    Clermont Foot jersey
    Clermont Foot
    3-5-2
    AS Monaco jersey
    AS Monaco
    4-4-2
    Clermont Foot jersey
    Clermont Foot
    3-5-2
    AS Monaco logo
    AS Monaco
    Clermont Foot logo
    Clermont Foot
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

          Statistics

          AS Monaco logo
          AS Monaco jersey
          AS Monaco
          Clermont Foot logo
          Clermont Foot jersey
          Clermont Foot
          1

          Goals

          0
          40%
          Possession
          60%
          1
          Corners
          2
          0
          2
          2
          3
          2
          Shots on target
          3
          0
          Shots off target
          2
          152
          Total passes
          197

          Table

          TeamsPWDLPts
          1
          Paris Saint-GermainPSG
          		1082026
          2
          FC LorientLOR
          		1182126
          3
          RC LensLEN
          		1173124
          4
          Olympique de MarseilleOM
          		1072123
          5
          AS MonacoMON
          		1172223
          8
          Clermont FootCLE
          		1151516
