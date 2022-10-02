AS Monaco - FC Nantes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Stade Louis II / 02.10.2022
AS Monaco
Not started
-
-
FC Nantes
Lineups

AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-4-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

AS Monaco

FC Nantes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
871022
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
853018
5
Stade RennaisREN
943215
6
AS MonacoMON
842214
15
FC NantesNAN
81437
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap

18/09/2022 at 22:00

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

