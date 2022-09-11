Monaco v Lyon Live: Lyon have a chance to go top with a win, while the Monegasques are looking for consistency after a rough start
Ligue 1 / Matchday 7
Stade Louis II / 11.09.2022
39'
LYON ON TOP, BUT NOTHING TO SHOW
The visitors are playing really quite well, but they aren't quite opening Monaco up. For all their possession and field position, Nubel has had only routine saves to make.
37'
GOLOVIN ALMOST SQUEEZES THROUGH
The Russian attacker looks certain to test the goalkeeper after an impressive run, but Lyon's defenders converge to shut him down.
36'
TAGLIAFICO TRIES HIS LUCK
Lyon's left-back finds himself alone in front of goal and so takes his chance to shoot, but Nubel deals with it.
35'
GUSTO IS ON FIRE
The full-back leads a charge out from his own half with a brilliant run, before swinging a lovely cross into a dangerous area.
The ball comes out to Lacazette, who fires just wide.
34'
LYON LUCKY ESCAPE
Diatta finds space in the box but his shot is blocked with some fortune by Mendes. The rebound could have gone anywhere, but Lopes smothers it.
33'
GUSTO CUTS OUT ANOTHER
Monaco's left flank has largely been neutralised so far by an impressive Gusto performance. The Lyon full-back is stopping everything.
31'
TETE FIRES OVER
Lyon are liquid on the break, and this counter ends with Tete in front of the Monaco box. The Brazilian looks to curl his shot into the top corner, but is just off target.
30'
CAQUERET LOSES IT IN DANGEROUS TERRITORY
An unnecessarily powerful pass from Lopes sees Caqueret turn over possession in front of his box, but Monaco can't punish the mistake.
29'
DIATTA HEADS WIDE
A great leap from the Senegalese forward is not matched in quality by the header, which goes well wide of Lopes' goal.
28'
ANOTHER APPEAL FROM EMBOLO
The Swiss forward tumbles in the box and wants a penalty, but once again it's an optimistic appeal and the referee is unconvinced.
26'
EMBOLO GOES DOWN
The crowd, such as it is, whistles for a foul as Embolo goes down after a great tackle from Lepenant, but the referee waves play on.
Embolo stays down, and is undergoing treatment.
24'
EMBOLO BATTLING UP FRONT
Monaco's front three are looking to connect when in possession, but it hasn't quite come off as yet.
23'
LYON PRESSING WELL
The visitors force a turnover from a Monaco throw as they swarm the receiver. Plenty of energy from Lyon so far.
22'
DOUBLE CHANCE FOR LYON
Caqueret squirms past defenders and fires his shot, but sees it blocked. The rebound falls to Lacazette who catches it well, but shoots straight at Nubel who saves easily.
20'
CHAOS AT THE BACK FOR LYON
Lukeba does well to win the ball in the box, and bravely dribbles out, but Monaco press high and turn it over.
Eventually, Embolo goes down looking for a penalty but the referee isn't buying what he's selling.
18'
MENDES CUTS IT OUT
The Lyon defender spots a dangerous pass that would have find Golovin free in the box, but slides in to intercept the ball and snuff out the chance.
17'
EMBOLO WASTES HUGE CHANCE
A perfect Vanderson cross finds Embolo unmarked in the box, but the Swiss forward's header is right down the throat of Lopes who saves easily.
That should have been the opener.
16'
MONACO OFF THE POST
After lovely work from Golovin down the left flank, the ball pops up on the spot for Diatta who has time to place his shot, but clangs it off the upright.
14'
GUSTO INTERCEPTION
A good spell for Monaco is brought to an end as Gusto reads the pass from Badiashile and cuts it out well.
12'
LYON CONTINUE TO PRESS
The visitors are right on top, and win another corner.
This time though Nubel comes out well to claim the ball and defuse the situation.