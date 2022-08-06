Clermont Foot v Paris Saint-Germain live updates - latest Ligue 1 score in opening matchday!
Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Stade Gabriel-Montpied / 06.08.2022
19:35
Paris Saint-Germain
NEW ERA FOR PSG
As for Paris Saint-Germain, a new era has arrived for Les Parisiens. Christophe Galtier, who managed Nice last season, and led Lille to the Ligue 1 title the one before, has been appointed as Mauricio Pochettino's successor. Both himself, and the club, will want to hit the ground running as PSG look to defend their league title.
PSG's main focus, however, will be how they perform in the Champions League, and Galtier will need to deliver in this competition.
Although Kylian Mbappe will not feature this evening, his contract extension will be a huge boost, and Les Parisiens still have their core of world class players to call upon.
19:30
Clermont Foot
CLERMONT LOOKING FOR STABILITY
Clermont go into their second consecutive top flight season looking to consolidate on their 17th place finish last term as a newly promoted side, meaning they narrowly avoided relegation back to Ligue 2.
Although the second half of last season was less desirable compared to the first in terms of results, head coach Pascal Gastien can be proud of the way his team showed up against the established sides of the division, securing wins against Lille, Rennes and Marseille respectively.
Defensively, his side will need to be better this season, and if that can be sorted, a solid mid-table finish for Les Lanciers is not out of reach.
19:25
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG TEAM NEWS
New PSG head coach Christophe Galtier has named his first starting lineup for Les Parisiens for this opening Ligue 1 game tonight for his side.
Kylian Mbappe misses out with an adductor issue.
PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Vitinha, Messi, Neymar Jr, Sarabia.
Subs: Navas, Bernat, Diallo, Mukiele, Paredes, Danilo, Zaire-Emery, Kalimuendo, Ekitike.
19:20
TEAM NEWS!
Clermont Foot: Diaw, Wieteska, Seidu, Ogier, Rashani, Neto Borges, Gonalons, Gastien, Allevinah, Saracevic, Andric.
Subs: Billong, Magnin, Khaoui, Kamdem, Mendy, Dossou, Baiye, Djoco, Chader.
19:15
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's Ligue 1 match between Clermont Foot 63 and Paris Saint-Germain at Gabriel Monpied Stadium in Clermont-Ferrand.
I am Ethan Van Ristell and thanks for joining me for our coverage.
Team news will be with you very soon!
