ESTAC Troyes - AC Ajaccio

Ligue 1 / Matchday 11
Stade de l'Aube / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/es-troyes-ac/teamcenter.shtml
ESTAC Troyes
Completed
1
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Highlights

ESTAC Troyes
AC Ajaccio

Statistics

ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
1

Goals

1
60%
Possession
40%
3
Corners
5
3
2
4
8
2
Shots on target
8
3
Shots off target
4
396
Total passes
393

Lineups

ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
3-4-3
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
3-4-3
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
1082026
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1072123
5
AS MonacoMON
1172223
12
ESTAC TroyesTRO
1133512
18
AC AjaccioAJA
112278
