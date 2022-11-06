FC Lorient v Paris Saint-Germain LIVE: Danilo Pereira's late header gives PSG all three points
Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade Yves-Allainmat / 06.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Danilo Pereira is the match-winner for PSG who take all three points.
92'
FINAL MOMENTS
PSG are happy to keep the ball and see out these final moments.
90'
THREE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
There will be a minimum of three additional minutes.
90'
WIDE
Le Fee's free-kick is well wide of the target.
89'
FREE KICK TO LORIENT
Lorient have a free kick in a very good area following a foul from Renato Sanches.
88'
CHANCE
Moffi embarks on a brilliant run but is unable to fashion a shot thanks to some good PSG defending.
86'
LORIENT WITH INTENT
Lorient are pushing forward now, sensing it's now or never for the home side.
85'
SUBSTITUTION - FC LORIENT
Ibrahima Kone is on for Innocent.
Off
Bonke Innocent
FC Lorient
On
Ibrahima Koné
FC Lorient
85'
SUBSTITUTION - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
Mukiele is on for Danilo Pereira.
Off
Danilo Pereira
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Nordi Mukiele
Paris Saint-Germain
85'
SUBSTITUTION - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
Sarabia is on for Mbappe.
Off
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Pablo Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain
81'
Goal
Danilo Pereira
Paris Saint-Germain
GOAL - PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN
Danilo Pereira gives PSG the lead! He powers a head into the back of the net from a great Neymar corner.
79'
NO PENALTY
Ouatarra is bundled over in the box by Hakimi but VAR says no penalty.
78'
YELLOW CARD - PSG
Hakimi is booked for stopping a Lorient counter-attack.
77'
USING THE WIDTH
PSG are now heavily utilising the flanks, with the wing-backs pushing really high and wide.
76'
SUBSTITUTION - PSG
Juan Bernat is on for Nuno Mendes.
Off
Nuno Mendes
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Juan Bernat
Paris Saint-Germain
76'
SUBSTITUTION - PSG
Carlos Soler is on for Ekitite.
Off
Hugo Ekitike
Paris Saint-Germain
On
Carlos Soler
Paris Saint-Germain
75'
YELLOW CARD - FC LORIENT
Confirmation of that yellow card for Innocent.
Yellow card
Bonke Innocent
FC Lorient
73'
RUNNING OUT OF STEAM
Lorient will be hoping those changes add a bit of energy into their egs as they've just went a little flat when going forward. They are working extremely hard defensively.
73'
SUBSTITUTION - FC LORIENT
Stephane Diarra is on.
Off
Théo Le Bris
FC Lorient
Blocked Shots1
On
Stephane Diarra
FC Lorient
73'
SUBSTITUTION - FC LORIENT
Aouchiche is on for for Ponceau.
Off
Julien Ponceau
FC Lorient
On
Adil Aouchiche
FC Lorient