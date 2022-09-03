Nantes v PSG LIVE - Lionel Messi starts as Paris Saint Germain look to go top of Ligue 1 with a win at Nantes
Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade de la Beaujoire / 03.09.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF
After a premature Mbappe kick off, we're underway!
19:55
COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
We're five minutes away from the action!
19:47
THE FORM
How will this one go, then?
It was a score draw in Nantes last outing against Strasbourg, whilst PSG beat Toulouse 3-0, and remain unbeaten this season.
Christophe Galtier's side have only dropped a point this season, and will be expected to leapfrog Marseille into top spot tonight.
19:41
THE LATEST FROM THE PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester City have been held to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park.
Erling Haaland was on target for the visitors, but a wonderful Leon Bailey effort cancelled out the Norwegian's opener.
Bailey grabs equaliser for Villa as City stumble
19:37
THE SCENE IS SET!
19:28
TEAM NEWS - PSG MAKE FOUR CHANGES
Sergio Ramos, Neymar, Nordi Mukiele, and Nuno Mendes drop to the bench after PSG's 3-0 away win over Toulouse.
They're replaced by Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, Hakami, and Pablo Sarabia starts up front alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Image credit: Eurosport
19:15
MESSI, MBAPPE START, NEYMAR BENCHED
Confirmed teams - NANTES: Lafont, Appiah, Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois, Fabio, Moutoussamy, Chirivella, Guessand, Blas, Mohamed... Subs: Petric, Descamps, Corchia, Diaz, Coco, Doucet, Achi, Bamba, Ganago. /// PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Juan Bernat, Verratti, Danilo, Vitinha, Mbappe, Sarabia, Messi... Subs: Navas, Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Mukiele, Sanches, Soler, Zaire, Emery, Neymar, Ekitike.
18:55
GOOD EVENING!
Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Nantes v PSG in Ligue 1's Saturday night showpiece event!
Kick-off is at 20:00 BST and team news comes next...
Image credit: Eurosport