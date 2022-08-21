Lille vs PSG live: Mbappe scores after just EIGHT seconds as visitors lead
Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 21.08.2022
Live
20'
DAVID STRUGGLING
Jonathan David has been Lille's main man in recent years, but he's struggling to get on the ball so far. They surely need that to change if they're going to hit back
17'
GOAL DISALLOWED
What a glorious move that was. Neymar to Mbappe to Messi, who dances past the 'keeper and slots home, but unfortunately for PSG, Mbappe was offside in the build-up
16'
PSG STARTING TO SEE MORE OF THE BALL
Despite that electric PSG start, Lille have had the best of the chances since the eighth second. The visitors are beginning to see more of the ball now though
13'
BAMBA SHOT SAVED
Bamba is setting his sights on goal again, but once more he struggles with the power and direction as Donnarumma comfortably stops the 20-yard effort
10'
BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT
Here's the opener from Mbappe. How good is the ball over the top from this promising lad from Argentina, Messi?
8'
NEYMAR DRAGS WIDE
Mbappe picks out Neymar in the box, but the Brazliian is closed down quickly and drags his shot wide of the far post
7'
DONNARUMMA ON HAND AGAIN
Bamba is looking lively, to be fair, but he fires a cross straight at the goalkeeper. Fair play, this is a good response from the hosts
5'
BAMBA SHOT SAVED
Lille do now land their first shot on target though, as Jonathan Bamba swivels and fires goalwards from inside the box, but it's a comfortable enough save for Gianluigi Donnarumma
5'
ANY LILLE RESPONSE?
The hosts look absolutely shell-shocked, and you can understand why. They've not been able to hit back yet
1st Half
1'
GOAL! LILLE 0-1 PSG
Oh my word! That's unbelievable! PSG are ahead already! Lionel Messi plays a glorious ball over the top and Kylian Mbappe clips it over the 'keeper. EIGHT (Yes, eight!) on the clock when that went home. Frightening
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO!
PSG, wearing their all white kit, kick things off , against Lille in red shirt, blue socks and blue shorts
19:42
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING
We've got less than five minutes to go until kick-off at Stade Pierre Mauroy and the crowd are right up for this one. Both teams are unbeaten in the league this season - will one of those records go tonight?
19:37
HUMDINGER IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE
19:36
PSG AT STADE PIERRE MAUROY
So what's PSG's record at Stade Pierre Mauroy I hear you ask*? Well they won here 5-1 in the cup last year and in total it's played 12, won eight, drawn two, lost two
*You may not have asked
19:34
PARTY IN LILLE
Lille celebrate ten years at Stade Pierre Mauroy tonight. It opened on 17th August 2012 when Salomon Kalou rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against Nancy
19:30
ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
19:29
PSG GOING FOR FOUR IN A ROW
It's been a blistering start to the season for PSG, who beat Nantes 4-0 in the Trophee Des Champions, before adding league wins against Clermont and Montpellier. They haven't won their opening four competitive games of a season since 2018/19
19:23
HISTORY FOR VERRATTI
Marco Verratti joins some elite names for PSG tonight as he makes his 250th Ligue 1 appearance for the club
19:20
LILLE MUST IMPROVE AT HOME
Lille's only home game this season saw them beat Auxerre 4-1 - but they know they've got to do better at Stade Pierre Mauroy this season. They managed just three victories from their final 10 Ligue 1 matches there in 2021/22, ultimately finishing in 10th place
19:16
FAMILIAR FACE
Tonight's game sees new PSG boss Christophe Galtier pit himself against the team he guided to the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title. He resigned as Lille boss just days after leading them to glory, saying "I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here" and went on to take charge of Nice last year before moving to Paris in the summer
