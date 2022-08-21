Lille vs PSG live: Mbappe scores after just EIGHT seconds as visitors lead

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade Pierre-Mauroy / 21.08.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
First half
0
1
21'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    Updated 21/08/2022 at 19:06 GMT
    20'
    DAVID STRUGGLING
    Jonathan David has been Lille's main man in recent years, but he's struggling to get on the ball so far. They surely need that to change if they're going to hit back
    17'
    GOAL DISALLOWED
    What a glorious move that was. Neymar to Mbappe to Messi, who dances past the 'keeper and slots home, but unfortunately for PSG, Mbappe was offside in the build-up
    16'
    PSG STARTING TO SEE MORE OF THE BALL
    Despite that electric PSG start, Lille have had the best of the chances since the eighth second. The visitors are beginning to see more of the ball now though
    13'
    BAMBA SHOT SAVED
    Bamba is setting his sights on goal again, but once more he struggles with the power and direction as Donnarumma comfortably stops the 20-yard effort
    10'
    BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT
    Here's the opener from Mbappe. How good is the ball over the top from this promising lad from Argentina, Messi?
    8'
    NEYMAR DRAGS WIDE
    Mbappe picks out Neymar in the box, but the Brazliian is closed down quickly and drags his shot wide of the far post
    7'
    DONNARUMMA ON HAND AGAIN
    Bamba is looking lively, to be fair, but he fires a cross straight at the goalkeeper. Fair play, this is a good response from the hosts
    5'
    BAMBA SHOT SAVED
    Lille do now land their first shot on target though, as Jonathan Bamba swivels and fires goalwards from inside the box, but it's a comfortable enough save for Gianluigi Donnarumma
    5'
    ANY LILLE RESPONSE?
    The hosts look absolutely shell-shocked, and you can understand why. They've not been able to hit back yet
    1st Half
    1'
    Live comment icon
    GOAL! LILLE 0-1 PSG
    Oh my word! That's unbelievable! PSG are ahead already! Lionel Messi plays a glorious ball over the top and Kylian Mbappe clips it over the 'keeper. EIGHT (Yes, eight!) on the clock when that went home. Frightening
    1st Half
    1'
    Live comment icon
    HERE WE GO!
    PSG, wearing their all white kit, kick things off , against Lille in red shirt, blue socks and blue shorts
    19:42
    ATMOSPHERE BUILDING
    We've got less than five minutes to go until kick-off at Stade Pierre Mauroy and the crowd are right up for this one. Both teams are unbeaten in the league this season - will one of those records go tonight?
    19:37
    19:36
    PSG AT STADE PIERRE MAUROY
    So what's PSG's record at Stade Pierre Mauroy I hear you ask*? Well they won here 5-1 in the cup last year and in total it's played 12, won eight, drawn two, lost two
    *You may not have asked
    19:34
    PARTY IN LILLE
    Lille celebrate ten years at Stade Pierre Mauroy tonight. It opened on 17th August 2012 when Salomon Kalou rescued a point in a 1-1 draw against Nancy
    19:30
    19:29
    PSG GOING FOR FOUR IN A ROW
    It's been a blistering start to the season for PSG, who beat Nantes 4-0 in the Trophee Des Champions, before adding league wins against Clermont and Montpellier. They haven't won their opening four competitive games of a season since 2018/19
    19:23
    HISTORY FOR VERRATTI
    Marco Verratti joins some elite names for PSG tonight as he makes his 250th Ligue 1 appearance for the club
    19:20
    LILLE MUST IMPROVE AT HOME
    Lille's only home game this season saw them beat Auxerre 4-1 - but they know they've got to do better at Stade Pierre Mauroy this season. They managed just three victories from their final 10 Ligue 1 matches there in 2021/22, ultimately finishing in 10th place
    19:16
    FAMILIAR FACE
    Tonight's game sees new PSG boss Christophe Galtier pit himself against the team he guided to the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title. He resigned as Lille boss just days after leading them to glory, saying "I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here" and went on to take charge of Nice last year before moving to Paris in the summer

    Image credit: Eurosport