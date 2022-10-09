Montpellier HSC - AS Monaco

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Stade la Mosson / 09.10.2022
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
10
Montpellier HSCMPL
940512
Latest news

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

14 hours ago

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

