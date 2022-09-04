Montpellier HSC - Lille OSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade la Mosson / 04.09.2022
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
Lille OSC
Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

Lille OSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
8
Lille OSCLIL
52127
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

31/08/2022 at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

