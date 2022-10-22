Montpellier HSC - Olympique Lyonnais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Stade la Mosson / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-3-3
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
5-3-2
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-3-3
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

Olympique Lyonnais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
1192029
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
10
Olympique LyonnaisOL
1142514
11
Montpellier HSCMPL
1140712
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

Ligue 1

10-man PSG hold out for draw with Reims despite Ramos' first-half red card

08/10/2022 at 22:12

Related matches

AC Ajaccio
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
RC Lens
22/10
Angers SCO
-
-
Stade Rennais
23/10
Stade de Reims
-
-
AJ Auxerre
23/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Montpellier HSC and Olympique Lyonnais with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 22 October 2022.

Catch the latest Montpellier HSC and Olympique Lyonnais news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.