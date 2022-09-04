OGC Nice - AS Monaco

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Allianz Riviera / 04.09.2022
OGC Nice
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3-4-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
651016
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
651016
3
Olympique LyonnaisOL
541013
4
RC LensLEN
541013
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
15
OGC NiceNIC
51225
16
AS MonacoMON
51225
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

31/08/2022 at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

