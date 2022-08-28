OGC Nice - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Allianz Riviera / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Lineups

OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Lille OSCLIL
42117
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
15
OGC NiceNIC
30212
