OGC Nice - Stade Brestois

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Allianz Riviera / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
Lineups

OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3-5-2
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
3-5-2
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

Stade Brestois

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
10
OGC NiceNIC
1344516
18
Stade BrestoisBRE
1324710
