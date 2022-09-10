Marseille v Lille LIVE - Marseille look to make it five league wins on the spin with victory over Lille
Ligue 1 / Matchday 7
Orange Vélodrome / 10.09.2022
Live
10'
LILLE WANT A PENALTY
Ounas goes down after a challenge from Balerdi, who looked like he got some of the player.
After a rapid VAR review, there's no further action.
6'
OUNAS FLASHES A BALL ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL
Adam Ounas gets forward for Lille and delivers an awkward ball across goal which Paul Lopez hesitates to come off his line for, but similar to Sanchez's chance, there was no one in the box to capitalise.
3'
SANCHEZ GETS IN BEHIND
But as he looks to square a ball across goal, there's no one else in white up with him.
1st Half
1'
KICK OFF
We're underway.
19:55
COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
We're five minutes away from the action at Stade Velodrome.
19:46
SPORT PAYS TRIBUTE TO HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II
Sport pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II - latest updates
19:44
THE TEAMS ARE OUT WARMING UP
19:37
THE LINE UPS IN FOCUS - MARSEILLE MAKE SIX CHANGES
Marseille have rotated heavily after their 2-0 Champions Legaue defeat in London against Tottenham on Wednesday.
Leonardo Balerdi, Papa Gueye, Sead Kolasinac, Cengiz Under, Alexis Sanchez and Amine Harit all come into the starting XI.
Luis Suarez, Gerson and Eric Bailly are among the names that drop to the bench, whilst Chancel Mbemba keeps his place after his midweek red card.
Image credit: Eurosport
19:25
THE STAGE IS SET AT STADE VELODROME
Kick off is just over half an hour away.
19:22
TEAM NEWS
Confirmed teams - MARSEILLE: Lopez, Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Kolasinac, Gueye, Guendouzi (C), Harit, Under, Sanchez... Subs: Blanco, Bailly, Tavares, Kabore, Toure, Veretout, Gerson, Payet, Suarez. /// LILLE: Chevalier, Djalo, Fonte (C), Zedadka, Diakite, Ismaily, Bamba, Andre, David, Dunas, Angel... Subs: Jardim, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Yoro, Martin, Gomes, Baleba, Virginius, Bayo.
19:05
GOOD EVENING
Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Marseille v Lille.
Kick off is at 20:00 BST, and team news is on the way.
Image credit: Eurosport