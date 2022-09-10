Marseille v Lille LIVE - Marseille look to make it five league wins on the spin with victory over Lille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 7
Orange Vélodrome / 10.09.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
First half
0
1
12'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Ben Southby
    By
    Ben Southby
    Updated 10/09/2022 at 19:11 GMT
    10'
    LILLE WANT A PENALTY
    Ounas goes down after a challenge from Balerdi, who looked like he got some of the player.
    After a rapid VAR review, there's no further action.
    6'
    OUNAS FLASHES A BALL ACROSS THE FACE OF GOAL
    Adam Ounas gets forward for Lille and delivers an awkward ball across goal which Paul Lopez hesitates to come off his line for, but similar to Sanchez's chance, there was no one in the box to capitalise.
    3'
    SANCHEZ GETS IN BEHIND
    But as he looks to square a ball across goal, there's no one else in white up with him.
    1st Half
    1'
    Live comment icon
    KICK OFF
    We're underway.
    19:55
    COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
    We're five minutes away from the action at Stade Velodrome.
    19:46
    SPORT PAYS TRIBUTE TO HER MAJESTY QUEEN ELIZABETH II
    Sport pays its respects to Queen Elizabeth II - latest updates
    19:44
    THE TEAMS ARE OUT WARMING UP
    19:37
    THE LINE UPS IN FOCUS - MARSEILLE MAKE SIX CHANGES
    Marseille have rotated heavily after their 2-0 Champions Legaue defeat in London against Tottenham on Wednesday.
    Leonardo Balerdi, Papa Gueye, Sead Kolasinac, Cengiz Under, Alexis Sanchez and Amine Harit all come into the starting XI.
    Luis Suarez, Gerson and Eric Bailly are among the names that drop to the bench, whilst Chancel Mbemba keeps his place after his midweek red card.

    Image credit: Eurosport

    19:25
    THE STAGE IS SET AT STADE VELODROME
    Kick off is just over half an hour away.
    19:22
    TEAM NEWS
    Confirmed teams - MARSEILLE: Lopez, Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Clauss, Kolasinac, Gueye, Guendouzi (C), Harit, Under, Sanchez... Subs: Blanco, Bailly, Tavares, Kabore, Toure, Veretout, Gerson, Payet, Suarez. /// LILLE: Chevalier, Djalo, Fonte (C), Zedadka, Diakite, Ismaily, Bamba, Andre, David, Dunas, Angel... Subs: Jardim, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson, Yoro, Martin, Gomes, Baleba, Virginius, Bayo.
    19:05
    GOOD EVENING
    Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE digital coverage of Marseille v Lille.
    Kick off is at 20:00 BST, and team news is on the way.

    Image credit: Eurosport