Marseille vs Lyon live: Updates as bitter rivals go head-to-head in Ligue 1

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Orange Vélodrome / 06.11.2022
Olympique de Marseille
Completed
1
0
Olympique Lyonnais
    Matt Jones
    Matt Jones
    Updated 06/11/2022 at 21:49 GMT
    21:49
    THAT'S ALL FROM US
    Right, that's me done! If you missed any of the action, catch up on it here, and thanks for joining us!
    Marseille overcome Lyon with Gigot scoring winner
    21:42
    WHAT IS MEANS
    Lyon stay eighth in Ligue 1, already 18 points behind PSG, who are top. Marseille meanwhile move back into fourth, one point behind third placed Rennes
    End of 2nd Half
    90+8'
    FULL-TIME: MARSEILLE 1-0 LYON
    And there goes the final whistle! Lyon have every right to feel they deserved something from the game, given the amount of pressure they piled on Marseille, but they simply did not do enough in the final third
    90+7'
    MARSEILLE HANGING ON
    We're into added time in added time. How much longer will there be?!
    90+5'
    ANOTHER LYON CHANCE
    Lyon send goalkeeper Lopes forward for a corner, which comes all the way to the back post where Tagliafica heads wide
    90+2'
    SHOT FIZZES WIDE
    Cherki has Lopez scrambling across his line with a shot from distance, but it bounces wide of the far post
    90+1'
    SIX MINUTES ADDED ON
    Into injury time we go
    90'
    ANOTHER MARSEILLE SUBS
    Isaak Toure is on for Tavares, while Gerson is on for Sanchez
    90'
    YELLOW CARD
    That's the first booking of the game, and it goes to Tete for a late tackle on Kolasinac
    89'
    LACAZETTE HEADER SAVED
    He meets a cross from the right, but heads into the ground and it bounces up nicely for Lopez to save
    89'
    LOPES TO THE RESCUE
    That's terrific goalkeeping. He rushes off his line and denies Guendouzi, who looked certain to score
    87'
    SANCHEZ NODS WIDE
    A flicked header from the forward after being picked out by Jonathan Clauss, but he guides it wide of the post
    85'
    MARSEILLE SUB
    Payet is on. He replaces Veretout
    86'
    LOPEZ DOES WELL
    The goalkeeper is terrifically placed to spring off his line and stop Lacazette breaking onto a ball over the top
    83'
    MARSEILLE DROPPING DEEPER AND DEEPER
    The defence is allowed the pressure to be piled on here. Can they hold on?
    79'
    LYON PUSHING
    The hosts are beginning to drop deeper and deeper as Lyon search for an equaliser. There's no way through at the moment though
    76'
    DOUBLE LYON CHANGE
    Tete and Rayan Cherki replace Caqueret and Lepenant
    76'
    SHOT SAVED
    Reine-Adelaide carries the ball forward before shooting as he's losing his balance. That means the effort lacks pace and it's an easy save
    75'
    MARSEILLE RUNNING THE CLOCK DOWN
    The hosts are beginning to slow the game down as much as they can now. 15 minutes left - can they hang on?
    73'
    PROMISING LYON ATTACK
    Lacazette rounds Lopez after receiving Reine-Adelaide's pass, but he loses his balance when trying to keep the ball in play, and that allows the goalkeeper the chance to get back and dive on the ball