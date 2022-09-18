Olympique Lyonnais v Paris Saint-Germain Live: Messi puts PSG 1-0 up against stuttering Lyon at the Groupama Stadium
Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Groupama Stadium / 18.09.2022
22:30
MATCH REPORT
Check out the full report on what was another good evening for Messi and PSG.
Messi bags winner as PSG open up two-point gap
End of 2nd Half
FT
THAT'S THAT! FULL TIME
Despite a better second half from Lyon, PSG secure the three points and go nine points clear of their rivals. A goal from the Messi after just four minutes was enough to separate the two sides.
90+2
NEYMAR FUMING
Neymar looks gutted on the bench.
90+1
OFFSIDE GOAL
Soler wins a foul on the corner of the Lyon box, and Messi stands over the freekick. The Argentine hits a wonderful ball that looks to be going into the top corner, but Lopes does brilliantly to keep it out. Ramos is then there to tap in the loose ball from close range, but he he is offside.
89'
PSG GAME MANAGEMENT
How is PSG's game management. It's notouriously bad... However today they seem to be doing okay. They are tapping the ball away, frustrating Lyon.
87'
SUBS
Neymar looks annoyed as he is subbed of for Soler. Meanwhile Lyon's Ekambi is taken off by Barcola, a move which is met by a chorus of boos by some of the home support.
84'
LYON CHANCE
Dembele is released by Lacazette following a speedy break, but the striker's right footed strike is narrowly wide of the far post.
79'
NEYMAR'S SHOT BLOCKED
Neymar receives a ball on the right of the box and looks to find the bottom corner, but Mendes does brilliantly to block the Brazilian's attempts.
77'
MESSI ALMOST MAKES IT TWO
Messi picks up the ball on the penalty spot and side foots a shot into the bottom corner. It looked a certain goal but Lopes does brilliantly to parry the ball out for a corner.
76'
LYON APPEAL FOR HANDBALL
Cherki does well to back heel the ball into the path of the overlapping Gusto. The fullback's subsequent low cross is parried into danger by Donarumma and there is then a scramble to get the ball away. Lyon call for a handball but the referee rightly waves the calls away.
75'
LYON MAKE TWO SUBS
Tete comes off for Cherki, while Reine-Adelaide comes on for Caqueret. Cherki has made three assists in six matches off the bench this season.
72'
NEYMAR SHOULD HAVE SCORED
Mendes reaches the by-line and cuts a ball back to Neymar, who from point blank range casually strokes the ball at goal. Lopes saves brilliantly! Neymar is angry at himself and rightly so! Replays show it came off his toe.
70'
20 MINUTES LEFT
The atmosphere is brilliant. Lyon too have looked a bit more convincing.
Galthier does not look best pleased on the touchline. His side have not been as convincing this half. 20 minutes to play.
65'
HALF CHANCE FOR LYON
Ekambi, crosses it to Lacazette, who eventually manages to get the ball down, and fashion the angle for a shot. But the former Arsenal man is tackled by Marquinhos before he can pull the trigger.
63'
VERATTI HOBBLES OFF
Veratti has gone down and is receiving treatment. He is then subbed off for Mukiele.
60'
GAME HAS SLOWED
With an hour played, the game has slowed a bit. PSG have had much of the ball but are passing it slowly and with a bIt less intent.
Meanwhile Veratti looks injured. It seems he may have pulled his calf?
57'
NEYMAR IS DOWN
The referee stops the play with Neymar on the floor. He's probably okay... It is Neymar after all.
54'
PSG ARE PERHAPS PLAYING A GEAR DOWN
While they have most of the ball perhaps the intensity is quite there as it was in the first half, Lyon fans roar as Caqueret dispossess Neymar!
51'
IT'S ALL PSG
Just like the first half it's all PSG. They have had 70 percent of the ball over the course of the game.
47'
OFF THE LINE
Messi does everything but score. The Argentine picks up the ball in the box, dummies well and then lobs goalkeeper Lopes. However his shot is blocked brilliantly by Lukeba on the line.
Mbappe is fuming, insisting the Messi should have squared to him.