Olympique Lyonnais v Toulouse live: Tete scores early goal to give hosts the lead
Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Groupama Stadium / 07.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
95'
FULL-TIME: LYON 1-1 TOULOUSE
The points are shared in Lyon.
92'
SOME TIME WASTING HERE?
Toulouse will be happy with a point, so Nicolaisen goes down after Lyon comes close to scoring. To be fair to him, he limps off the pitch quickly to allow play to continue, so maybe he truly is in pain.
90'
BIG CHANCE
Laca comes in from behind, but he's defended well, and ends up half-sitting on the ball, rather than shooting it towards goal!
90'
ADDED TIME
We are getting 4 mins of added time.
89'
YELLOW CARD
A late yellow for Toko Ekambi for a bad foul.
Yellow card
Karl Toko Ekambi
Olympique Lyonnais
86'
A STRIKE FROM LACA
In a last ditch effort, he shoots from outside of the box, but it's over the bar.
84'
SUBS
Dupe gets the captain armband as Van den Boomen comes off for Diarra.
Off
Branco van den Boomen
Toulouse FC
On
Moussa Diarra
Toulouse FC
82'
END OF AN ERA?
If this result stands, then this may be the end of Peter Bosz at OL. Lyon have been too disjointed in defence, and not clinical enough in attack.
77'
SUBS
Genreau comes on for Dejaegere.
Right after conceding, Lyon also made some changes, with Reine-Adelaide and Caqueret coming on for Dembele and Tolisso.
Off
Brecht Dejaegere
Toulouse FC
On
Denis Genreau
Toulouse FC
75'
LYON PUSHING NOW
Dupe is busier than ever now, trying to keep his side in it as Lyon throw everything at him.
67'
Goal
Rafael Ratão
Toulouse FC
LYON 1-1 TOULOUSE
The visitors are back in it! Lyon try and fail to play out of the back, and Van den Boomen is able to win it back. The Toulouse pass it around for a bit and with three Lyon defenders on the deck trying to salvage the ball, Ratao comes from the right and slots it home.
65'
CORNER CHANCE
Toulouse won't have a better chance than that! With the perfect ball into the six yard box and no Lyon player to defend, it would have been easy to poke home. But somehow, no one was able to even get a touch.
60'
WHAT JUST HAPPENED?
Lyon almost score their second as Laca touches it towards Dembele, who heads it from close range, but someway, somehow, it’s saved! The replay shows that it would have been offside, but Dupe certainly did not know that!
58'
SUBS
Ratao comes on for Dallinga.
Off
Thijs Dallinga
Toulouse FC
On
Rafael Ratão
Toulouse FC
55'
LYON MUCH BETTER THIS HALF
Tete gets the ball, cuts in on his favoured left foot, and shoots, but it’s blocked. The ball ends up at the feet of Lacazette, and with his back to goal, he spins around but waits too long, and the chance to shoot slips away.
50'
LACA CHANCE
The number 10 wins a header in the box, but it's over the bar.
50'
PLAY STOPS FOR A MOMENT
There is an announcement for fans, but it's hard to make out what it's about.
47'
DUPE DOWN
Laca's trailing left leg catches Dupe as he tries to catch him out from playing from the back. He seems OK as he gets up and shakes it off.
2nd Half
46'
KICK-OFF
We're back for the second 45 mins!
End of 1st Half
45'
HALF-TIME
Lyon 1-0 Toulouse
We'll be back for the second half!