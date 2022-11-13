PSG v Auxerre: The champions look to stretch their lead atop Ligue 1 before World Cup break
Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Parc des Princes / 13.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL TIME
The whistle blows, rather mercifully for the visitors.
90'
JUST ONE ADDED MINUTE
Despite the avalanche of goals and substitutes, only one minute will be added.
90'
FREE KICK TAKE TWO
Sarabia curls it in, but Mukiele's header is over the bar.
90'
MBAPPE FREE KICK JUST WIDE
But the referee isn't happy that he went quickly, so it'll be retaken.
87'
PSG GOING FIVE POINTS CLEAR
Victory today takes the champions five points ahead of second-placed Lens. They also have a vastly superior goal difference.
A very strong position to be in ahead of the World Cup break.
86'
JEANVIER STRETCHERED OFF
Julian Jeanvier seems to be in real pain here, being carried off after being injured in the build-up to Ekitike's goal.
84'
Goal
Hugo Ekitike
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
GOAL PSG
Ekitike pounces on a loose ball in the Auxerre box and gives Costil the eyes before whipping his shot into the bottom corner.
84'
SAKHI OFF
How different this match might have been if he had put his chance away earlier.
Off
Hamza Sakhi
AJ Auxerre
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Wide1
Corners2
On
Youssouf M'Changama
AJ Auxerre
82'
MBAPPE CAUGHT OFFSIDE
The Frenchman is still looking for another goal out there.
81'
Goal
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
GOAL PSG
Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike combine for PSG's fourth goal. Ekitike rounded the keeper but couldn't get his shot away. Instead he pulls it back for Sanches who curls it in.
80'
MESSI AND NEYMAR ARE OFF
The veterans have seen enough, they've gone into the dressing rooms with 10 minutes remaining.
79'
VERRATTI DOWN HURT
The Italian is holding his ankle after taking a late knock.
78'
CAN EKITIKE SHINE?
Hugo Ekitike was thought to be in contention for the France World Cup squad before joining PSG this summer, but he has had few opportunities and missed out on Didier Deschamps' group for Qatar.
77'
PSG UP THE TEMPO
The fresh legs have increased the speed of PSG's play.
76'
RAMOS OFF FOR KIMPEMBE
The Spanish veteran is not in the World Cup squad, but he gets an early break anyway.
75'
EKITIKE ON FOR NEYMAR
The young Frenchman gets 15 minutes to show what he can do.
75'
MESSI OFF FOR SARABIA
The Argentinian heads off to the World Cup with Pablo Sarabia on to replace him.
72'
MORE SUBS FOR PSG
Looks like Sarabia and Ekitike will be on for the final 20 minutes.
71'
MBAPPE WANTS ANOTHER
The Frenchman calls for the ball and receives it in stride, but Auxerre are still defending gamely and hack the ball clear.
69'
SUBS FOR AUXERRE
Charbonnier is on to replace Autret.
Off
Mathias Autret
AJ Auxerre
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Corners4
On
Gaëtan Charbonnier
AJ Auxerre