PSG v Auxerre: The champions look to stretch their lead atop Ligue 1 before World Cup break

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Parc des Princes / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Completed
5
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Sam Rooke
    By
    Sam Rooke
    Updated 13/11/2022 at 13:51 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL TIME
    The whistle blows, rather mercifully for the visitors.
    90'
    JUST ONE ADDED MINUTE
    Despite the avalanche of goals and substitutes, only one minute will be added.
    90'
    FREE KICK TAKE TWO
    Sarabia curls it in, but Mukiele's header is over the bar.
    90'
    MBAPPE FREE KICK JUST WIDE
    But the referee isn't happy that he went quickly, so it'll be retaken.
    87'
    PSG GOING FIVE POINTS CLEAR
    Victory today takes the champions five points ahead of second-placed Lens. They also have a vastly superior goal difference.
    A very strong position to be in ahead of the World Cup break.
    86'
    JEANVIER STRETCHERED OFF
    Julian Jeanvier seems to be in real pain here, being carried off after being injured in the build-up to Ekitike's goal.
    84'
    Hugo Ekitike
    Goal
    Hugo Ekitike
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals1
    Assists1
    On target1
    GOAL PSG
    Ekitike pounces on a loose ball in the Auxerre box and gives Costil the eyes before whipping his shot into the bottom corner.
    84'
    SAKHI OFF
    How different this match might have been if he had put his chance away earlier.
    Hamza Sakhi
    Off
    Hamza Sakhi
    AJ Auxerre
    AJ Auxerre
    Fouls1
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Corners2
    Youssouf M'Changama
    On
    Youssouf M'Changama
    AJ Auxerre
    AJ Auxerre
    82'
    MBAPPE CAUGHT OFFSIDE
    The Frenchman is still looking for another goal out there.
    81'
    Renato Sanches
    Goal
    Renato Sanches
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls against1
    Free Kicks1
    GOAL PSG
    Renato Sanches and Hugo Ekitike combine for PSG's fourth goal. Ekitike rounded the keeper but couldn't get his shot away. Instead he pulls it back for Sanches who curls it in.
    80'
    MESSI AND NEYMAR ARE OFF
    The veterans have seen enough, they've gone into the dressing rooms with 10 minutes remaining.
    79'
    VERRATTI DOWN HURT
    The Italian is holding his ankle after taking a late knock.
    78'
    CAN EKITIKE SHINE?
    Hugo Ekitike was thought to be in contention for the France World Cup squad before joining PSG this summer, but he has had few opportunities and missed out on Didier Deschamps' group for Qatar.
    77'
    PSG UP THE TEMPO
    The fresh legs have increased the speed of PSG's play.
    76'
    RAMOS OFF FOR KIMPEMBE
    The Spanish veteran is not in the World Cup squad, but he gets an early break anyway.
    75'
    EKITIKE ON FOR NEYMAR
    The young Frenchman gets 15 minutes to show what he can do.
    75'
    MESSI OFF FOR SARABIA
    The Argentinian heads off to the World Cup with Pablo Sarabia on to replace him.
    72'
    MORE SUBS FOR PSG
    Looks like Sarabia and Ekitike will be on for the final 20 minutes.
    71'
    MBAPPE WANTS ANOTHER
    The Frenchman calls for the ball and receives it in stride, but Auxerre are still defending gamely and hack the ball clear.
    69'
    SUBS FOR AUXERRE
    Charbonnier is on to replace Autret.
    Mathias Autret
    Off
    Mathias Autret
    AJ Auxerre
    AJ Auxerre
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Corners4
    Gaëtan Charbonnier
    On
    Gaëtan Charbonnier
    AJ Auxerre
    AJ Auxerre