PSG vs MONACO LIVE: Monaco lead after Volland goal

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Parc des Princes / 28.08.2022
Live
Paris Saint-Germain
Half-time
0
1
AS Monaco
    Live Updates
    Matt Jones
    By
    Matt Jones
    Updated 28/08/2022 at 19:35 GMT
    20:35
    PSG BEHIND AT THE BREAK
    The last time PSG trailed at the break was in March when they faced...Monaco! They ended up losing that one 3-0
    45+4'
    HALF-TIME: PSG 0-1 MONACO
    Well, what a turn up for the books this is. Monaco have been superb, pressing high and not allowing PSG any time or space on the ball. They're good value for their lead
    45+1'
    INTO INJURY TIME WE GO
    Four minutes added on at the end of the first half
    45'
    WOODWORK RATTLED TWICE!
    WOW! Messi hits the post with a stunning strike from distance, and then Mbappe manages to get a foot on the rebound and rattles the woodwork himself. The Monaco goal living a charmed life!
    44'
    WHAT A BLOCK!
    Ramos spurns an overhead kick chance, but it lands for Mbappe, and his shot is superbly blocked by Axel Disasi
    43'
    MBAPPE SHOT DEFLECTED WIDE
    Nuno Mendes crosses into the box and finds Mbappe, but his near post shot is deflected wide
    41'
    AKLIOUCHE BOOKED
    The substitute rightly gets a yellow card for a foul on Presnel Kimpembe
    40'
    TIME WASTING ALREADY?
    PSG boss Christophe Galtier thinks so. He points to his watch as Ruben Aguilar receives treatment for an injury
    38'
    THE VOLLAND GOAL
    This proved to be Volland's last touch - but it was a very good touch
    37'
    MBAPPE SHOT SAVED
    I think that's the first shot on target for PSG. Mbappe tries his luck from 25-yards, but it's straight Alexander Nubel
    36'
    MONACO PLAYING ON THE COUNTER
    PSG are beginning to look a bit more comfortable going forward, though they'd still like to get Messi more involved. Monaco on the other hand are sitting back and trying to hit them on the counter attack, which could prove dangerous
    33'
    HENRIQUE FREE-KICK SAVED
    Caio Henrique tries his luck with a free-kick from 25-yards that Donnarumma pushes around the post
    30'
    PSG GET FORWARD
    Neymar has a shot blocked before Mbappe heads high and wide. The hosts have had 69% of the possession so far but done nothing with it
    26'
    FOFONA SHOT SAVED
    The midfielder tries his luck from distance, but it's straight at Donnarumma
    25'
    MONACO SUB - VOLLAND WITHDRAWN
    Volland has come off with that ankle injury. Maghnese Akliouche replaces him
    24'
    NEYMAR WALKING A TIGHTROPE
    How has Neymar avoided a red-card there? He's already on a caution, and now he's barged into Camara. It's a clear yellow, but for some reason the referee disagrees
    22'
    WILL THAT WAKE PSG UP?
    Volland is down injured after scoring and seems to be getting some treatment to his ankle. But will that be the kick up the backside PSG need to get going?
    20'
    GOAL! PSG 0-1 MONACO
    Volland breaks onto an inch perfect ball and finishes in a composed fashion, finding the bottom corner from just inside the box!
    19'
    PSG FINALLY BREAK FORWARD
    Mbappe gets down the left and swings two crosses into the box, but they're both cleared. Messi has barely had a touch so far
    16'
    TIGHT OPENING 15
    It really has been a tight opening quarter of an hour. Both teams are sussing each other out, with Monaco showing great energy in the press. Neither goalkeeper has had a save to make yet