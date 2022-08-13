PSG vs Montpellier live updates - latest Ligue 1 score as Les Parisiens are back at home
Ligue 1 / Matchday 2
Parc des Princes / 13.08.2022
Live
1'
KICK-OFF
We are underway here at the Parc des Princes! Montpellier kick the game off.
19:55
KICK-OFF IS JUST FIVE MINUTES AWAY
Not long to go now until we get underway here at the Parc des Princes.
19:50
MBAPPE BACK IN TEAM
After a recent adductor problem, Kylian Mbappe is back in the starting lineup for PSG and makes his first Ligue 1 start of the season.
Image credit: Getty Images
19:45
CAN PSG KEEP UNBEATEN HOME RECORD GOING?
PSG went unbeaten at home for the entirety of last season in Ligue 1, and their current run in the top flight stands at ten matches unbeaten overall.
19:40
MONTPELLIER PLAYERS OUT FOR WARM-UPS
The players have taken to the Parc des Princes pitch for their pre-match warm-ups.
19:35
PSG HAVE GOOD RECORD AGAINST MONTPELLIER
Paris have won eight of their last nine games against Montpellier in Ligue 1. Their only defeat in that time came back in April 2019, where they went down 3-2 at La Mosson.
19:30
19:25
MONTPELLIER TEAM NEWS
Montpellier HSC: Omlin, Sainte-Luce, Cozza, Sacko, Tchato Mbiayi, Savanier, Chotard, Ferri, Khazri, Maouassa, Wahi.
Subs: Souquet, Nordin, Germain, Esteve, Bertaud, Leroy, Fayad, Makouana, Sakho.
19:20
PSG TEAM NEWS
PSG: Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Ramos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Messi, Neymar, Mbappe.
Subs: Navas, Bernat, Diallo, Mukiele, Paredes, Danilo, Sanches, Sarabia, Ekitike.
19:15
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text coverage of this evening's Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier from the Parc des Princes.
My name is Ethan Van Ristell and I'll be providing the updates for this one.
Team news is on the way!
Image credit: Getty Images