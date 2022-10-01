Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Nice as it happened - Mbappe strikes late to give hosts win after stunning Messi goal
Ligue 1 / Matchday 9
Parc des Princes / 01.10.2022
MATCH REPORT
Messi and Mbappe goals see PSG edge out Nice late on
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: PSG 2-1 NICE
They left it late and the second half performance was truly baffling, but Paris Saint-Germain earn all three points thanks to Kylian Mbappe's 83rd-minute winner.
90'+1
YELLOW CARD
Sarabia, only on as a sub, is immediately into the book for a foul on Thuram.
Yellow card
Pablo Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain
Yellow Cards1
Corners2
WATCH: MBAPPE STRIKES LATE
Looks like it's going to be the match winner...
90'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED ON
Still time for a late Nice equaliser?
88'
MESSI IS SUBBED...
Sarabia takes his place.
Off
Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against2
On
Pablo Sarabia
Paris Saint-Germain
87'
SANCHES GOES OFF INJURED
With no one around him, Sanches has suffered a knock and has to go off. It's another blow for him.
He's replaced by Pereira.
Off
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls1
On
Danilo Pereira
Paris Saint-Germain
85'
NICE SUB
Delort replaces goalscorer Laborde.
Off
Gaëtan Laborde
OGC Nice
Goals1
On target1
Fouls2
On
Andy Delort
OGC Nice
84'
MBAPPE THE SAVIOUR
Cruel on Nice, but that's football. PSG have just too much firepower.
83'
Goal
Kylian Mbappé
Paris Saint-Germain
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Offsides3
GOAL! PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN 2-1 NICE (KYLIAN MBAPPE)
Mbappe to the rescue! Relatively fresh off the bench, the Frenchman is left unmarked to sweep home Mukiele's pull-back.
It seems Nice's fine second half performance is going to be in vain.
80'
INTO THE LAST 10 MINUTES
Galtier has a face like thunder as we enter the last 10 minutes of the match. It isn't going to plan at the moment for the hosts.
76'
NICE SUBS
Seemingly happy with a point now, Favre makes a double switch. On comes Lotomba and Beka Beka. Off go Atal and Lemina.
Off
Youcef Atal
OGC Nice
Assists1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Offsides1
On
Jordan Lotomba
OGC Nice
74'
NICE DEFENDING STRONGLY
Try as he might, Mbappe can't get his team going. He breezes past two defenders but his cross - searching for Nemyar - is defended well by Bard.
72'
ANOTHER PSG SUB
Sanches comes on for Ruiz in the heart of midfield with 18 minutes remaining.
Off
Fabián Ruiz
Paris Saint-Germain
Fouls2
On
Renato Sanches
Paris Saint-Germain
71'
GOOD SAVE FROM SCHMEICHEL!
Nice's goalkeeper comes to the rescue! Messi lifts a through ball into the path of Mendes, but there's no way past the on-rushing Schmeichel.
68'
PSG'S FRUSTRATIONS GROW
The home side appeal for a penalty, complaining the ball struck the hand of Thuram inside the box. The referee isn't moved.
Moments later, Mbappe is flagged offside.
66'
NICE SEARCH FOR A SECOND
Nice's determination for a second goal isn't letting up. Had you watched the first half and not the second, you'd be forgiven for thinking PSG coasted to another comprehensive victory. But the visitors gave their illustrious opponents something to think about with that goal two minutes after the restart. And they have remained on the front foot thereafter.
62'
DOUBLE NICE SUB
The race is run for Ramsey and Barkley. They are replaced by Pepe and Thuram respectively.
Off
Ross Barkley
OGC Nice
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Nicolas Pépé
OGC Nice
61'
MBAPPE LOOKS TO MAKE MAGIC HAPPEN
Mbappe carries the ball forward menacingly with his first touches. He rolls it to Neymar, but Nice are quickly on his case and win possession back.