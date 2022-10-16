Paris Saint-Germain - Olympique de Marseille

Ligue 1 / Matchday 11
Parc des Princes / 16.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

Olympique de Marseille

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
1082026
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1072123
5
AS MonacoMON
1172223
Latest news

Ligue 1

10-man PSG hold out for draw with Reims despite Ramos' first-half red card

08/10/2022 at 22:12

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

07/10/2022 at 21:31

Related matches

AS Monaco
1
0
Clermont Foot
Half-time
AJ Auxerre
1
1
OGC Nice
Stade Rennais
3
2
Olympique Lyonnais
ESTAC Troyes
1
1
AC Ajaccio

