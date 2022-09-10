PSG v Brest - the big three start for hosts who go top with win
Ligue 1 / Matchday 7
Parc des Princes / 10.09.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
1'
PSG GET THE GAME UNDERWAY
15:57
THE PLAYERS ARE IN THE TUNNEL
We are not far away now.
15:45
BREST DEFENCE ON NOTICE
They managed to concede seven goals at home to Montpellier last month so will be hoping the best front three in football, who themselves won 7-1 at Lille a few weeks back, are not on their game today.
15:35
VARYING FORTUNES THIS SEASONS FOR PSG AND BREST
No surprise here, but PSGhave won four from five and will go top with a win here, while Brest have just one win from six and lie just a spot above the bottom three.
15:25
MBAPPE AND NEYMAR'S DAZZLING COMBINATION IN MIDWEEK
More of this today please lads...
15:15
BREST'S XI AT THE PARK DES PRINCES
15:10
MESSI STARTS, AFTER SUGGESTIONS HE WOULD BE RESTED
The word from from insiders in the camp were that Messi would be rested and Soler would take his spot in the first xi, but la Pulga starts.
PSG: Donnarumma; Danilo, Ramos, Kimpembe; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.