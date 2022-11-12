RC Lens - Clermont Foot

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Stade Bollaert-Delelis / 12.11.2022
RC Lens
Not started
-
-
Clermont Foot
Lineups

RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-5-2
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
Clermont Foot logo
Clermont Foot jersey
Clermont Foot
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

RC Lens

Clermont Foot

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
14122038
2
RC LensLEN
14103133
3
Stade RennaisREN
1484228
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1483327
5
AS MonacoMON
1483327
10
Clermont FootCLE
1454519
Latest news

Ligue 1

Marseille overcome Lyon with Gigot scoring winner

06/11/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

PSG fight hard to beat Lorient and extend lead at top of Ligue 1

06/11/2022 at 14:27

