Stade Brestois - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade Francis-Le Blé / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-brest/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Brestois
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-strasbourg/teamcenter.shtml
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Lineups

Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-4-3
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
4-3-3
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Brestois logo
Stade Brestois jersey
Stade Brestois
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Brestois

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
17
Stade BrestoisBRE
51134
18
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
50323
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

31/08/2022 at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

