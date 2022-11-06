Stade de Reims - FC Nantes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 14
Stade Auguste Delaune / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-de-reims/teamcenter.shtml
Stade de Reims
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
4-5-1
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
4-5-1
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
4-5-1
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

FC Nantes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
Stade RennaisREN
1383227
4
FC LorientLOR
1383227
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1373324
13
Stade de ReimsREI
1327413
16
FC NantesNAN
1326512
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi, Mbappe & Neymar all score as PSG overcome stubborn Troyes

29/10/2022 at 18:48

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Related matches

AC Ajaccio
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
16:00
Angers SCO
-
-
RC Lens
20:00
FC Lorient
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
06/11
Clermont Foot
-
-
Montpellier HSC
06/11

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade de Reims and FC Nantes with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 6 November 2022.

Catch the latest Stade de Reims and FC Nantes news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.