Reims v PSG - No Messi, no joy for PSG at Reims
Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Stade Auguste Delaune / 08.10.2022
FULL TIME
BALOGUN AGAIN RISES TO WIN HEADER
But with the last touch of the game cannot aim it towards goal. Thanks for following the action with us.
90+2'
MBAPPE AND LOCKO RECEIVE BOOKINGS
More push and shove, this time bringing coaches onto the field too.
90+1'
NEYMAR PUTS A DANGEROUS FREE KICK INTO BOX
But Reims clear and then Neymar is booked for a shoulder into the back of Munetsi as he looked to break away.
90'
BIT OF PUSH AND SHOVE AFTER PSG AWARDED FREE KICK ON EDGE OF AREA
Hakimi and Gravillon have been put in the book.
87'
BALOGUN LEAPS LIKE SALMON IN THE BOX
But he cannot direct his header on target.
82'
ZEELI HAS ANOTHER EFFORT ON TARGET
But Donnarumma again is easily behind it.
78'
NEYMAR SETS UP VITINHA TO SHOOT
But his curling effort is a couple of yards over the bar.
70'
FLIPS VOLLEYS AT GOAL
After a cross is cleared to him on the edge of the area, but he firest straight at Donnarumma.
68'
AWFUL MISS FROM NEYMAR
He was set up perfectly by Mbappe but, after running onto the ball in the box, he tamely side-footed wide when a goal looked certain.
64'
NEYMAR CURLS A FREE KICK AT GOAL
But it is straight at the Reims keeper and he gathers at the second attempt.
61'
MBAPPE PUTS IN DECENT CROSS FROM RIGHT FLANK
But Danilo, after getting up highest, heads over the bar.
60'
MARQUINHOS NOT FAR FROM HEADING INTO OWN NET
He meets Zenelli's corner in front of Donnarumma and had little sense of the ball's direction as it flew towards his own goal but over the bar.
57'
NEYMAR ON FOR SOLER
53'
ZENELI FIRES TOWARDS THE NEAR POST
He did superbly turning in from the left wing and shot truly inside the near corner but Donnarumma got a firm hand to the ball and pushed away.
51'
MUKIELE SHOOTS FROM 25 YARDS OUT
But he skews his effort well wide of the target.
46'
REIMS GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
46'
VITINHA ON FOR VERRATI
One hald time switch for PSG.
HALF TIME
AN INTERESTING SECOND HALF IN STORE
There wasn't much action to speak of in the first half but that sending off makes for an intriguing second term.
45'
GRAVILLON POKES OVER FROM CLOSE RANGE
PSG struggle to deal with a corner and Agbadou won a header setting up Gravillon to lunge at the ball inside the six-yard box but he could not keep it down.
44'
LOOKING AT THE INCIDENT AGAIN...
It appears the first Ramos booking was for him trying to clip on Munetsi, prior to Verrati bringing him down.