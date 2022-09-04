Stade de Reims - RC Lens

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Stade Auguste Delaune / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-de-reims/teamcenter.shtml
Stade de Reims
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rc-lens/teamcenter.shtml
RC Lens
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-4-3
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
3-4-3
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stade de Reims

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
14
Stade de ReimsREI
51225
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

31/08/2022 at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

Related matches

AJ Auxerre
-
-
Olympique de Marseille
16:00
Olympique Lyonnais
-
-
Angers SCO
18:00
FC Nantes
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
20:00
Montpellier HSC
-
-
Lille OSC
04/09

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Stade de Reims and RC Lens with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Stade de Reims and RC Lens news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.