Stade Rennais - AC Ajaccio

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Roazhon Park / 21.08.2022
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
AC Ajaccio
Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-3-3
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

AC Ajaccio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
RC LensLEN
32107
2
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
3
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
4
Lille OSCLIL
21104
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
16
AC AjaccioAJA
20111
16
Stade RennaisREN
20111
