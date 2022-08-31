Toulouse FC - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 5
Stadium de Toulouse / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toulouse-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toulouse FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Toulouse FC

Paris Saint-Germain

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
431010
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
431010
3
RC LensLEN
431010
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
32107
5
FC LorientLOR
32107
10
Toulouse FCTOU
41215
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

Yesterday at 20:57

Ligue 1

Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG hit Lille for seven

21/08/2022 at 23:02

