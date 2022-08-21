Montpellier HSC - AJ Auxerre

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Stade la Mosson / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-3-3
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

AJ Auxerre

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Olympique LyonnaisOL
22006
3
Lille OSCLIL
21104
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
5
Toulouse FCTOU
21104
9
Montpellier HSCMPL
21013
18
AJ AuxerreAUX
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

Ligue 1

Messi overhead kick lights up PSG opening-day thrashing of Clermont Foot

07/08/2022 at 12:49

Related matches

AS Monaco
-
-
RC Lens
16:00
Olympique de Marseille
-
-
FC Nantes
20:00
RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
Stade de Reims
21/08
Clermont Foot
-
-
OGC Nice
21/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Montpellier HSC and AJ Auxerre with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Montpellier HSC and AJ Auxerre news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.