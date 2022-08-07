Montpellier HSC - ESTAC Troyes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Stade la Mosson / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/es-troyes-ac/teamcenter.shtml
ESTAC Troyes
Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

ESTAC Troyes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Olympique LyonnaisOL
11003
2
AJ AuxerreAUX
00000
2
Angers SCOANG
00000
2
AS MonacoMON
00000
2
Clermont FootCLE
00000
2
ESTAC TroyesTRO
00000
2
Montpellier HSCMPL
00000
