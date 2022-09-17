Montpellier HSC - RC Strasbourg Alsace

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Stade la Mosson / 17.09.2022
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
RC Strasbourg Alsace
Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
4-5-1
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
RC Strasbourg Alsace logo
RC Strasbourg Alsace jersey
RC Strasbourg Alsace
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

RC Strasbourg Alsace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
RC LensLEN
752017
4
FC LorientLOR
751116
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
10
Montpellier HSCMPL
73049
17
RC Strasbourg AlsaceSTR
70525
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

