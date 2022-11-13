Montpellier HSC - Stade de Reims

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Stade la Mosson / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/montpellier-hsc/teamcenter.shtml
Montpellier HSC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/stade-de-reims/teamcenter.shtml
Stade de Reims
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
5-3-2
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
4-5-1
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
5-3-2
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Montpellier HSC logo
Montpellier HSC jersey
Montpellier HSC
Stade de Reims logo
Stade de Reims jersey
Stade de Reims
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Montpellier HSC

Stade de Reims

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
14122038
2
RC LensLEN
14103133
3
Stade RennaisREN
1484228
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1483327
5
AS MonacoMON
1483327
11
Stade de ReimsREI
1437416
14
Montpellier HSCMPL
1441913
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Marseille overcome Lyon with Gigot scoring winner

06/11/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

PSG fight hard to beat Lorient and extend lead at top of Ligue 1

06/11/2022 at 14:27

Related matches

RC Lens
-
-
Clermont Foot
16:00
Stade Rennais
-
-
Toulouse FC
20:00
Paris Saint-Germain
-
-
AJ Auxerre
13/11
Lille OSC
-
-
Angers SCO
13/11

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Montpellier HSC and Stade de Reims with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest Montpellier HSC and Stade de Reims news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.