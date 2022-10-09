OGC Nice - ESTAC Troyes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Allianz Riviera / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ogc-nice/teamcenter.shtml
OGC Nice
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/es-troyes-ac/teamcenter.shtml
ESTAC Troyes
Lineups

OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-3-2
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
4-5-1
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
OGC Nice logo
OGC Nice jersey
OGC Nice
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

OGC Nice

ESTAC Troyes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
12
ESTAC TroyesTRO
932411
13
OGC NiceNIC
92258
Latest news

Ligue 1

Ratao climbs off bench to earn point for Toulouse and heap more pressure on Lyon boss Bosz

16 hours ago

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

