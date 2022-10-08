Olympique de Marseille - AC Ajaccio

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Orange Vélodrome / 08.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

AC Ajaccio

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
20
AC AjaccioAJA
91174
Latest news

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

Ligue 1

Messi and Mbappe goals see PSG edge out Nice late on

01/10/2022 at 21:06

