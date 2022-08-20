Olympique de Marseille - FC Nantes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 3
Orange Vélodrome / 20.08.2022
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
FC Nantes
Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-5-2
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
FC Nantes logo
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

FC Nantes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
22006
2
Lille OSCLIL
21104
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
21104
4
Toulouse FCTOU
21104
5
AS MonacoMON
21104
13
FC NantesNAN
20202
