Olympique de Marseille - RC Lens

Ligue 1 / Matchday 12
Orange Vélodrome / 22.10.2022
Olympique de Marseille
RC Lens
Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
RC Lens logo
RC Lens jersey
RC Lens
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

RC Lens

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
1293030
2
FC LorientLOR
1182126
3
RC LensLEN
1173124
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1172223
5
Stade RennaisREN
1163221
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

Ligue 1

10-man PSG hold out for draw with Reims despite Ramos' first-half red card

08/10/2022 at 22:12

