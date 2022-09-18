Olympique de Marseille - Stade Rennais

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Orange Vélodrome / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rennes/teamcenter.shtml
Stade Rennais
Lineups

Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
3-4-3
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique de Marseille logo
Olympique de Marseille jersey
Olympique de Marseille
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique de Marseille

Stade Rennais

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
752017
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
6
Stade RennaisREN
732211
Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

