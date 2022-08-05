Olympique Lyonnais - AC Ajaccio

Ligue 1 / Matchday 1
Groupama Stadium / 05.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ajaccio-ac/teamcenter.shtml
AC Ajaccio
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
AC Ajaccio logo
AC Ajaccio jersey
AC Ajaccio
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

AC Ajaccio

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AC AjaccioAJA
00000
1
AJ AuxerreAUX
00000
1
Angers SCOANG
00000
1
AS MonacoMON
00000
1
Clermont FootCLE
00000
1
Olympique LyonnaisOL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace
-
-
AS Monaco
06/08
Clermont Foot
-
-
Paris Saint-Germain
06/08
Toulouse FC
-
-
OGC Nice
07/08
RC Lens
-
-
Stade Brestois
07/08

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Olympique Lyonnais and AC Ajaccio with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 August 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique Lyonnais and AC Ajaccio news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.