Olympique Lyonnais - AJ Auxerre

Ligue 1 / Matchday 5
Groupama Stadium / 31.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
2

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

AJ Auxerre

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
431010
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
431010
3
RC LensLEN
431010
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
32107
5
FC LorientLOR
32107
7
AJ AuxerreAUX
42117
Latest news

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

Yesterday at 20:57

Ligue 1

Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG hit Lille for seven

21/08/2022 at 23:02

