Olympique Lyonnais - Angers SCO

Ligue 1 / Matchday 6
Groupama Stadium / 03.09.2022
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
Angers SCO
Lineups

Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-3-3
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
3-5-2
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-3-3
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
Angers SCO logo
Angers SCO jersey
Angers SCO
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

Angers SCO

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
541013
2
RC LensLEN
541013
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
541013
4
Olympique LyonnaisOL
431010
5
Montpellier HSCMPL
53029
19
Angers SCOANG
50232
Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi stars with two assists as PSG ease past Toulouse

Yesterday at 21:04

Ligue 1

Neymar penalty rescues point for PSG against Monaco

28/08/2022 at 20:57

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Angers SCO with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique Lyonnais and Angers SCO news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

