Olympique Lyonnais - Lille OSC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Groupama Stadium / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/lille-osc/teamcenter.shtml
Lille OSC
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
3-5-2
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
3-5-2
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
Lille OSC logo
Lille OSC jersey
Lille OSC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

Lille OSC

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
13112035
2
RC LensLEN
1393130
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1382326
5
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
6
Lille OSCLIL
1271422
8
Olympique LyonnaisOL
1252517
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Messi, Mbappe & Neymar all score as PSG overcome stubborn Troyes

2 hours ago

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Related matches

RC Strasbourg Alsace
0
2
Olympique de Marseille
64'
AJ Auxerre
-
-
AC Ajaccio
30/10
Stade Rennais
-
-
Montpellier HSC
30/10
AS Monaco
-
-
Angers SCO
30/10

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Lille OSC with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique Lyonnais and Lille OSC news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.