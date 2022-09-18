Olympique Lyonnais - Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 / Matchday 8
Groupama Stadium / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympique-lyon/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-5-2
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
4-3-3
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

Paris Saint-Germain

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
761019
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
761019
3
FC LorientLOR
861119
4
RC LensLEN
752017
5
Olympique LyonnaisOL
741213
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Monaco end winless home run with a narrow victory over Lyon

11/09/2022 at 21:21

Ligue 1

Sanchez on target as Marseille fight back to down Lille

10/09/2022 at 21:34

Related matches

Lille OSC
1
0
Toulouse FC
47'
Stade de Reims
-
-
AS Monaco
18/09
Clermont Foot
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
18/09
Stade Brestois
-
-
AC Ajaccio
18/09

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.