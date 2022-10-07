Olympique Lyonnais - Toulouse FC

Ligue 1 / Matchday 10
Groupama Stadium / 07.10.2022
Olympique Lyonnais
Not started
-
-
Toulouse FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Olympique Lyonnais logo
Olympique Lyonnais jersey
Olympique Lyonnais
Toulouse FC logo
Toulouse FC jersey
Toulouse FC
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Olympique Lyonnais

Toulouse FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
981025
2
Olympique de MarseilleOM
972023
3
FC LorientLOR
971122
4
RC LensLEN
963021
5
AS MonacoMON
952217
7
Olympique LyonnaisOL
941413
12
Toulouse FCTOU
932411
Latest news

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Montpellier temporarily suspended after away fans throw tear gas - reports

02/10/2022 at 15:11

Ligue 1

Messi and Mbappe goals see PSG edge out Nice late on

01/10/2022 at 21:06

