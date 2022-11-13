Paris Saint-Germain - AJ Auxerre

Ligue 1 / Matchday 15
Parc des Princes / 13.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aj-auxerre/teamcenter.shtml
AJ Auxerre
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-1-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-4-2
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-1-2
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
AJ Auxerre logo
AJ Auxerre jersey
AJ Auxerre
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

AJ Auxerre

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
14122038
2
RC LensLEN
14103133
3
Stade RennaisREN
1484228
4
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1483327
5
AS MonacoMON
1483327
15
AJ AuxerreAUX
1434713
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Ligue 1

Marseille overcome Lyon with Gigot scoring winner

06/11/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

PSG fight hard to beat Lorient and extend lead at top of Ligue 1

06/11/2022 at 14:27

Related matches

RC Lens
-
-
Clermont Foot
16:00
Stade Rennais
-
-
Toulouse FC
20:00
Lille OSC
-
-
Angers SCO
13/11
FC Nantes
-
-
AC Ajaccio
13/11

Follow the Ligue 1 live Football match between Paris Saint-Germain and AJ Auxerre with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 13 November 2022.

Catch the latest Paris Saint-Germain and AJ Auxerre news and find up to date Ligue 1 standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.