Paris Saint-Germain - AS Monaco

Ligue 1 / Matchday 4
Parc des Princes / 28.08.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
AS Monaco
Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
3-4-3
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
AS Monaco logo
AS Monaco jersey
AS Monaco
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

AS Monaco

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
33009
2
RC LensLEN
32107
3
Olympique de MarseilleOM
32107
4
Lille OSCLIL
42117
5
AJ AuxerreAUX
42117
12
AS MonacoMON
31114
Latest news

Ligue 1

Mbappe scores fastest goal in Ligue 1 history as PSG hit Lille for seven

21/08/2022 at 23:02

Ligue 1

Neymar grabs two and Mbappe scores to crush Montpellier as PSG win again

13/08/2022 at 21:30

