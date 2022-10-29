Paris Saint-Germain - ESTAC Troyes

Ligue 1 / Matchday 13
Parc des Princes / 29.10.2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Not started
-
-
ESTAC Troyes
Lineups

Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
4-3-3
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
5-4-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Paris Saint-Germain logo
Paris Saint-Germain jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
ESTAC Troyes logo
ESTAC Troyes jersey
ESTAC Troyes
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Paris Saint-Germain

ESTAC Troyes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Paris Saint-GermainPSG
12102032
2
RC LensLEN
1283127
3
FC LorientLOR
1283127
4
Stade RennaisREN
1273224
5
Olympique de MarseilleOM
1272323
11
ESTAC TroyesTRO
1234513
Latest news

Ligue 1

PSG extend Ligue 1 lead with Ajaccio win

21/10/2022 at 23:04

Ligue 1

Neymar settles feisty Le Classique in PSG favour against 10-man Marseille

16/10/2022 at 21:25

